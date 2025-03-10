Israeli negotiators heading to Doha for Gaza talks
Rayhan Uddin
Mon, 03/10/2025 – 14:09
A team of Israeli negotiators left for Doha on Monday for a fresh round of discussions on the Gaza ceasefire, an Israeli official has told AFP.
