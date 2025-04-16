Despite a ceasefire agreed upon in January, Israeli forces have resumed bombing Gaza. On March 19, a day after the bombing resumed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the latest air strikes, which have killed hundreds of people, were “only the beginning.”

Eighteen months into Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, more than 51,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been confirmed killed. At least 10,000 more are missing, buried under the rubble and presumed dead.

The Al Jazeera Investigative Unit’s feature documentary GAZA exposes Israeli war crimes through the use of videos and photographs posted online by Israeli soldiers themselves.

Here we present the database that lies behind that film, described by international law expert Rodney Dixon as “a treasure trove you very seldom come across, … something which I think prosecutors will be licking their lips at.”