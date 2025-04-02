“The Israeli government has an obligation to free all 59 hostages from Hamas captivity — to pursue every possible channel to advance a deal for their release,” it said in a statement, which also called on the Trump administration and mediator countries to continue exerting pressure on Hamas.

Israel has ramped up its military activity in Gaza since the first phase of a three-part ceasefire deal with Hamas came to an end on March 1. Over 42 days, Hamas released 25 living hostages and the bodies of eight in exchange for around 1,800 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Negotiations on the second phase of the deal, designed to establish a permanent ceasefire, have since stalled. Israel subsequently blocked the flow of aid and goods into Gaza while carrying out its military operation and hitting the enclave with regular airstrikes.

In the 10 days leading up to Monday, at least 322 children have been killed and 609 injured in Gaza, the United Nations Children’s Fund said on March 31.

Their deaths added to a toll which health officials in the Hamas-run enclave say has topped more than 50,000 people since Israel’s military campaign in Gaza after the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023. About 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage that day, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s month-long aid blockade which came into effect March 2 is the longest since the war began.

Aid group Doctors Without Borders called on the country to “end this inhumane siege” in a post on X Wednesday, adding that its teams were dressing wounds without pain killers and treating skin conditions with lotion.