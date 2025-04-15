Oprah Winfrey was on hand Monday (April 14) to witness the launch of Blue Origin’s historic NS-31 mission, which carried her friend of nearly 50 years, journalist Gayle King, to suborbital space from West Texas.

Winfrey did not hold back her emotions as the New Shepard rocket flared to propel King along with pop superstar Katy Perry, journalist and author Lauren Sánchez (who’s also the fiancee of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos), rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics researcher Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn past the Kármán Line to experience a brief dose of zero gravity before drifting back down to Earth. It was the first all-female spaceflight in more than 60 years.

“I have never been more proud,” Winfrey shared on social media as Blue Origin’s New Shepard suborbital vehicle faded into the sky. “To see her rise — literally — is one of the most extraordinary things I’ve ever witnessed.”

Oprah Winfrey attended the launch of Blue Origin’s all-female NS-31 suborbital spaceflight on April 14, 2025. Her longtime friend Gayle King was one of the crewmates. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

Winfrey and King’s friendship dates back to 1976 in Baltimore, where the pair worked together at WJZ-TV. The future global media mogul was a news station anchor and King was employed as a production assistant.



Wearing bright yellow to honor King’s “Sunshine” callsign, Winfrey commented on the day’s significance with NS-31 webcast host Charissa Thompson.

“All of us, the whole family, is wearing yellow today,” Winfrey said as the mission’s countdown clock ticked down. “You know, we’ve been friends… It’ll be 50 years next year. We’ve been friends since we were 21 and 22, and I’ve never been more proud of my friend than today. Never been more proud, because this is bigger than just going to space. I mean, I think for her, who, anytime we’re on a flight, she’s in anybody’s lap if there’s the slightest bit of turbulence, as like real-world anxiety flying. And this is overcoming a wall of fear, a barrier. I think it’s going to be cathartic in so many ways for her.”

Journalist Gayle King celebrates after landing on Blue Origin’s NS-31 suborbital mission on April 14, 2025. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

Winfrey has been one of the most ardent proponents of King’s Blue Origin endeavor.

“Because I think life is about continuing to grow into the best of yourself and the fullest expression of yourself,” Winfrey added. “And I think that this is one of the most fullest expressions you can possibly have. And I know that I felt deeply that she would regret it [if she didn’t fly], and I didn’t want to hear about it for the next 15 years. ‘I wish I had gone,’ you know? And I said, there’s only one time that all the women are going up for the first time. You know, there will be other trips, but there’s only one first time. So to be a pioneer is great.

“I think for every woman who’s on this flight, it’s about fulfilling something within themselves. For Gayle, it’s about overcoming fear and also stepping into the moment of excitement. And I think it goes beyond this moment of just going up in space. I think this would be an everlasting experience. I was just thinking this morning, Gayle has been there for me for hundreds of events. I can’t even remember them, you know, but you will never forget this day. None of us will ever forget this day.”