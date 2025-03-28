Image: Supplied

Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) is boosting its logistics infrastructure with a strategic Dhs90m investment in the second phase of its Logistics Park.

The expansion will add 360,000 square feet of Grade-A facilities to the existing infrastructure.

This move aligns with the UAE’s goal to grow its logistics sector to Dhs200bn annually within the next seven years and reinforces Dubai’s position in global trade.

Jafza’s Logistics Park to several features

The second phase will offer world-class infrastructure, including modern offices, customisable units, temperature-controlled warehouses, loading docks, and enhanced power capacity to support various industries.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, stated, “The expansion reflects our commitment to supporting global business competitiveness and attracting foreign investment to Dubai. Phase 1 was fully leased before completion, highlighting strong demand for quality logistics and warehousing, and Phase 2 further enhances our offering with flexible, high-quality solutions.”

This expansion brings the total area of Jafza Logistics Park to over 922,000 square feet.

With the Middle East and Africa’s freight and logistics market projected to reach $235.8 billion by 2031, demand for advanced warehousing is increasing, particularly in Dubai, driven by sectors like manufacturing, logistics, construction, and e-commerce.

The expanded park addresses this demand by leveraging Jafza’s connectivity with Jebel Ali Port, offering advanced storage and handling solutions including contract logistics, freight forwarding, and freight management for diverse goods.

It also provides value-added services such as packaging, labelling, and quality control, along with real-time inventory tracking, and facilitates re-exports, domestic fulfillment, and import-export consolidation.

The park incorporates sustainable design elements, including precast concrete and off-site construction to minimise environmental impact, and skylights to reduce energy consumption.

A key contributor to Dubai’s economy

Jafza currently hosts 10,890 companies from 150 countries, supporting over 160,000 jobs and contributing Dhs620bn in trade annually.

Phase 1, completed in November 2023, spans 562,507 square feet and features Grade-A dry and pharma storage units, temperature-controlled warehouses, and office spaces.