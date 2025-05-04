Japanese companies are stepping up their rejuvenation and anti-aging research, focusing on removing senescent cells, which accumulate in the body and negatively affect the whole body.

The effectiveness of plant-based materials has already been confirmed, and if technology and related products are developed, they can become powerful weapons to help people maintain health and regain their youth, sources familiar with the matter said.

The aging of cells themselves is believed to be a cause of aging. Specifically, cells that have stopped dividing remain in the body and secrete substances facilitating the aging of surrounding cells. As a result, this adversely affects various parts of the body, such as the bones and skin, as well as cognitive function.