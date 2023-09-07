new video loaded: Japan Sends X-Ray Telescope and Moon Lander Into Space
transcript
transcript
Japan Sends X-Ray Telescope and Moon Lander Into Space
The two different space missions would help astronomers study the cosmos and aid the development of moon landing technologies.
-
Systems are go. Main engine ignition. Solid boosters ignited. We have a liftoff of the H-IIA launch vehicle, No. 47, from JAXA Tanegashima Space Center at 8:42 and 11 seconds a.m. on Sept. 7 Japan Standard Time.
