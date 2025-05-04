COLOMBO – Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani and Sri Lankan Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekara agreed on May 4 to strengthen cooperation between their countries’ defence forces to promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Mr Nakatani’s visit to Sri Lanka, the second by a Japanese defence minister, underscores the importance Japan places on ties with the island nation, which sits along key shipping lanes, amid China’s growing economic and military influence in the region.

During the talks in Colombo, Mr Nakatani expressed his “serious concerns over unilateral attempts to change the status quo”, according to the Japanese Defence Ministry, with China’s assertiveness in the East and South China seas apparently in mind.

Mr Nakatani also said reinforcing the partnership between the two countries is essential for prosperity in the region amid “increasing uncertainty in the international situation”.

The two countries are planning projects to deepen cooperation across all three branches of their defence forces, including inviting the Sri Lanka Army to observe disaster response exercises in Japan and collaborating on the development of air rescue and medical flight capabilities, according to the ministry.

Mr Nakatani also met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya the same day, agreeing on the importance of upholding a free and open maritime order and strengthening defence cooperation to help ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said. KYODO NEWS

