Interstellar Technologies Inc., a company specializing in space infrastructure, announced today that it has secured an additional Yen 1.4 billion in funding under the Small Business Innovation Research (henceforth “SBIR”) program from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan. This investment reinforces its growth strategy.





The SBIR program is a three-phase government initiative designed to accelerate the deployment of cutting-edge technologies from Japanese startups. Interstellar was chosen in September 2023 for the space category focused on the “Development and Demonstration of Private Launch Vehicles” and received up to Yen 2 billion in Phase 1 funding.





Following a successful Phase 2 review in September 2024, the company was granted an additional Yen 4.6 billion. A panel of experts approved this funding boost to accelerate progress, bringing the cumulative total to Yen 8 billion across all phases.





Demand for small satellite launches has surged nearly 20-fold, increasing from 141 missions in 2016 to 2,860 in 2023. In 2024, the United States and China executed 158 and 68 launches respectively, whereas Japan maintained only 7 annual launches.





In response to these trends, the Japanese government aims to achieve roughly 30 domestic launches annually by the early 2030s, catering to both local and global needs. Interstellar is advancing ZERO, a cost-effective, high-frequency orbital launch vehicle, to broaden access to space and deliver competitive transportation services.





