JAY-Z has won his third Emmy Award for his involvement in Rihanna‘s Super Bowl halftime show.

Alongside Hamish Hamilton, Hov took home the award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special at the 2023 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday night (January 7) for co-directing the February 2023 performance.

Other nominees in the category included Joel Gallen (Chris Rock: Selective Outrage), Linda Mendoza (Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer), Paul Miller (Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love) and Glenn Weiss (The Oscars).

British-born Hamilton has directed the Super Bowl halftime show annually since 2010, while his résumé also includes the Academy Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards and the Summer Olympics.

The 57-year-old previously collaborated with JAY-Z on the 2003 film In Concert and his OTR II Tour with wife Beyoncé, as well as the likes of Eminem, The Weeknd and Alicia Keys.

Hamish Hamilton and Shawn Carter (@sc) win the #Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring @Rihanna (@FOXTV)! #Emmys#75thEmmyspic.twitter.com/iPtGvi9TOQ — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) January 8, 2024

JAY-Z, who has served as the NFL’s live music entertainment strategist since 2019, heaped high praise on Rihanna after she was announced as the performer for Super Bowl LVII in 2022.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” he said. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Hov previously won the Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition/Direction/Lyrics for his performance of “Run This Town” with Rihanna at Super Bowl XLIV in 2011.

He also took home silverware at last year’s Primetime Creative Arts Emmys thanks to his role in Dr. Dre‘s star-studded Super Bowl LVI halftime show, which boasted appearances from Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

The performance won Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, while it was also nominated for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special.

Elswhere at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmys, Keke Palmer was crowned Outstanding Game Show Host for NBC’s Password, which is the first time the category has been part of the Primetime Emmys after moving from the Daytime awards.

“Couldn’t do it without you @jimmyfallon!” she wrote on Instagram after receiving the award. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be apart of such a classic game show such as Password. It’s a true honor, I won! I’m excited, BOOTS! Thank you to the @televisionacad.”

The 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards aired on Saturday (January 6) and Sunday (January 7) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.