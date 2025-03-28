Trump’s moves in Washington are being felt in the milking barns of an upstate New York dairy farm. There, AJ Wormuth said he’s already seeing costs go up from Trump’s tariffs while the threat of a wider trade war is driving down the price he gets paid for his cows’ milk.

“We’re getting a double whammy — we’re getting lower prices and higher costs,” said Wormuth, who has 3,600 dairy cattle at his farm, Half Full Diary.

While none of Trump’s policies have specifically targeted the milk industry, dairy farmers say they have been caught in the fray on a number of fronts. Their stories illustrate the fast pace of change across the federal government at the beginning of the second Trump administration, as well as the intersection of two policy areas — immigration and the economy — where voters are giving Trump markedly different grades so far.

