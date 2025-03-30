Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding won’t cause any problems for the residents of Venice, the city’s mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, says.

Last week, Page Six reported that the couple’s wedding will be held this summer in Venice, Italy. While no details about the guest list or the wedding date have been revealed, the couple have reportedly already sent their invites out.

Now, Brugnaro has spoken out about the Amazon founder’s reported wedding plans, denying claims that he booked a large number of hotel rooms, gondolas, and water taxis in Venice for the event.

“We are mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city,” he said in a statement to People on Saturday.

“The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos’ wedding are completely unfounded,” the city said in a statement, noting its “utmost priority to make sure the city functions as normal, for all, with no abnormal disruption to anyone.”

The city – which has warned about the dangers posed by excessive tourism – also said that while it’s expecting 200 guests for the wedding, many venues in Venice can accommodate that number, as it has previously for G20 and G7 summits.

Mayor of Venice says Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding will ‘be absolutely respectful’ of the city (AFP via Getty Images)

“Venice is used to being the stage for events and shows every week, without significant impacts,” the city also told the publication.

Bezo, 61, proposed to helicopter pilot and former TV journalist Sánchez, 55, in May 2023, with a 20-carat, $2.5 million pink diamond ring.

In an interview with Vogue following their engagement, Sánchez said she found the ring under her pillow after a starlit dinner for two on Koru, the three-master megayacht. The vessel is the tallest sailing yacht in the world.

“When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” she told the publication, adding that the proposal was so unexpected that she had already removed her make-up and was ready to go to bed.

“We’re still thinking about the wedding,” she added. “What it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months!”

Sánchez was asked whether certain responsibilities come with marrying Bezos, who is currently listed as the second richest man in the world. According to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list, he has an estimated net worth of $209.2 billion at the time of writing.

“I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that, and I take those opportunities very seriously,” she said. “We always look at each other and go, ‘We’re the team.’ So everything’s shared.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sánchez said that she was certain she would be taking her partner’s last name when they get married.

“Uh, yes, 100 percent,” she told the publication. “I am looking forward to being Mrs Bezos.”

In August 2023, they first hosted an engagement party on a boat along Koru with some famous guests, including Bill Gates and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd. Vogue also reported that Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Salma Hayek Pinault, Barbra Streisand, Miranda Kerr, Suki Waterhouse, and Robert Pattison were in attendance.