Jennifer Lopez has shared a snippet of an alternate version of an upcoming release while trying her hand at the viral “Jiggy Woogie” dance challenge.

The former In Living Color Fly Girl took to Instagram on Saturday night (December 30) to share a clip of herself and choreographer Enola Bedard dancing to the song “Jiggy Woogie” by Dancehall artists BabyLawd and DLegend, delivering their own take on the viral dance that has helped popularize the song.

The track, which samples Redman‘s 1998 Busta Rhymes-assisted hit “Da Goodness,” quickly shifts to incorporate JLo’s upcoming single “Can’t Get Enough,” which also hears her interpolate Sean Paul‘s 2003 track, “I’m Still In Love With You.”

In her caption, Lopez revealed that the mashup is an official “Can’t Get Enough x Jiggy Woogie” remix, while promoting the pre-save link for the song’s original version, due out January 10, 2024.

The singer and actor previously teased a 30-second preview of “Can’t Get Enough” on November 26. The featured Sean Paul sample is itself a remake of Alton Ellis’ 1960s classic, “I’m Still In Love With You Girl.”

J. Lo also released a trailer for her new album, This Is Me…Now, which she’s dubbing a “musical experience.” The album is due out February 16.

While the multi-hyphenate has accomplished many things in her long career, pre-saving a song on Spotify is apparently not one of her strong suits.

Taking to Instagram on December 6, J.Lo shared a hilarious reel showing her pure struggle as she attempted to show fans how to save her forthcoming single.

“Back when I made This Is Me…Then 20 years ago, you had this [shows vinyl] and you had this [shows CD],” she began in the clip. “But now, you have this [shows Spotify on iPhone].”

As she tried to log-in, Lopez learned you actually need a login to do so — and that one was beyond her. “I gotta learn how to pre-save my own record. I don’t know how to pre-save my own records,” she said to the camera.

Eventually someone off camera was able to walk her through the process.