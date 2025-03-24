Johannesburg commemorated Human Rights Day, March 21, with a series of events reflecting on past struggles and addressing current societal issues. The day marks 65 years since the Sharpeville massacre, where 69 anti-apartheid protesters were killed by police, underscoring the ongoing importance of human rights advocacy. At Constitution Hill, the annual Human Rights Festival featured activism, art, and dialogues, offering a platform for community engagement. Additionally, the Johannesburg City Library partially reopened after renovations, symbolizing a commitment to education and community development. These initiatives highlight the city’s dedication to honoring its history while confronting contemporary challenges, fostering a culture of active citizenship and social responsibility.

Source: Daily Maverick