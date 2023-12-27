Joe Budden has continued his tirade against fellow rapper, Logic, this time alleging his claims of being suicidal are a stretch.

During a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, the prominent rapper-turned-podcaster was asked his thoughts about Logic’s music and, more importantly, how he’s become a spokesperson of sorts for mental health awareness.

“Logic is full of sh-t. I don’t believe him,” replied Budden. “You can’t know and you can’t prove it. But Logic is full of sh-t… Logic put out a song with mental health as the phone number – 1-800-whatever-the-f-ck-that-sh-t-was. Pandering bullsh-t.

“Everything about Logic is pandery. So there’s really no way to ever tell what’s truthful and what’s not truthful. And since he said [he experienced suicidal thoughts] I try to take him off my list of people to speak about because I do have a heart. But I do think he’s full of sh-t.”

The song in question, “1-800-273-8255,” is a nod to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and was backed by Alessia Cara and Khalid. The track was such a success it scored a Grammy nod in 2017. Since then, Logic has leveraged his lyrics to tackle topics of depression, suicide, and more.

Watch the full episode below:

Budden’s harsh criticism of Logic’s mental health is the latest in a long-running history of shade thrown the Maryland MC’s way — including a call to action for him to retire from rap altogether.

Earlier this year, Budden took aim at the “Sucker for Pain” rapper by begging him to retire from music after he dropped a singing cover of Ice Cube’s 1992 hit “It Was a Good Day.”

“Logic, I beg of you, I’m pleading with you: please join me in retirement,” he said on his eponymous podcast. “Never step near a recording device again! Throw your phone in the ocean! Be allergic to microphones! Promise your fans nothing! Don’t go to the studio ever again!”

He added: “You are the worst, yo! You are really, really bad! And then when we think he can’t get any worse, you have the bright idea of doing an Ice Cube flip.”

Logic responded to Budden’s scathing comments months later, telling MSNBC’s Ari Melber that Joe is “a hurt man, a very smart man and a fucking hater.”

More recently, the former Slaughterhouse MC called out Logic for “snitching” on his mother, who is white, by sharing a story about her being stabbed for using the N-word.

“My mom got stabbed,” Logic recalled on Santino’s Whiskey Ginger podcast, which Budden played back an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. “Yeah, she was in the park, hit the hard ‘r’ on somebody, which she also did to me and my siblings all the time. She stepped out and thought it was all good and some bitch just yanked her up.”

He added: “They stabbed this bitch up. In her side and in her back. A couple times.”

Budden and his co-hosts then began to clown the Under Pressure artist for being “weird,” with Joe going so far as to accuse Logic of ratting on his mom.

“And you want me to think that this guy is okay with who he is and just his own skin and being himself?” Budden questioned, before adding: “What’s that about? That’s weird. Why you snitching on moms?”

The New Jersey native also turned his attention to Logic’s relationship with father, poking fun at the rapper for recently “parading” his dad (who is Black) around and signing him to his label — a move he implicitly likened to slavery.

“When he paraded his dad everywhere on a leash, I didn’t say nothing, but I did think it was odd,” he continued. “Then he signed his dad… seems familiar. That was the trend, like, 600 years ago. Getting paperwork on these n-ggas [laughs].”

Logic has not responded to Budden’s latest slight.