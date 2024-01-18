Jon B is calling upon the likes of Rick Ross, Tank and more for what will be the R&B singer’s first album in over a decade.

With the release of his Tank-assisted single “Waiting On You” on Tuesday (January 16), Jon revealed that a full LP of the same name will arrive on February 23. His last release was the B-Sides Collection compilation in 2013, with his last full solo album, Comfortable Swagg, arriving the year prior.

In a statement, Jon B said of the song: “‘Waiting On You’ describes the feeling of anticipating love in your life; the seasons of waiting. No matter the timing, even when it seems like it’s taking forever, you have to be patient for your partner in life. Not giving up makes it all worth the wait.”

Jon and Tank co-wrote the song, with the former singing on the hook: “Pressure building up, lady/ All this anticipation/ Got a brother pacing back and forth/ I’m trying to be patient.”

As for Waiting On You the album, the LP will be Jon’s ninth studio effort, and will include additional features from Donell Jones and Alex Isley.

You can view the music video with Tank below:

Jon B has been a staple in the world of R&B for quite some time, and fellow singer Brent Faiyaz recently named him in his Top 5 R&B singers of all time.

In an interview with DJ Nick TV in August the WASTELAND singer listed Jon first, then went on: “Ginuwine. Lauryn [Hill] — she a rapper, too. I put her up there with the rap conversation. D’Angelo.”

He was then asked to name his favorite R&B groups, of which he only named two. “Jodeci. Jodeci, Jodeci, Jodeci, Jodeci. Jodeci was the artist, though,” he said. “From Devante Swing, you get […] the whole Basement Crew. Hell yea. All came from Jodeci. There’s a lineage to that shit.”

He continued: “Boyz II Men. That shit was hard too, but nobody else was fuckin’ with Jodeci. That shit was a little too clean-cut, though.”

As for Rick Ross, the Jon B collab will be one of many R&B tracks he’s appeared on over the years. Some of his most memorable include Chris Brown‘s “New Flame,” Usher‘s “Lemme See,” PARTYNEXTDOOR‘s “Better Man” and Estelle‘s “Break My Heart.”

Most recently, Rozay appeared on John Legend‘s 2022 album, Legend.