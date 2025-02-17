AMMAN — President of the Jordanian Exporters Association (JEA) Senator Ahmad Khodari on Monday inaugurated the pavilion of Jordanian industrial companies participating in the Gulf International Food Exhibition (Gulfood 2025), held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Jordanian pavilion, organised by JEA for the 20th time, will be attended by 36 companies specialised in the food industry, in addition to 5,500 exhibitors participating in the exhibition representing 129 countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to a statement by the association, Khodari explained that the JEA is keen to enhance the presence of Jordanian exporters and industrial companies in foreign exhibitions, enabling them to expand the presence of industrial products in global markets and open non-traditional ones for them.

He pointed out that the five-day exhibition is an important opportunity to promote the Jordanian food industry, which has gained great attention in export markets, due to its quality and competitiveness, which enabled it to enter many global markets.

Kohari added that the area of the Jordanian pavilion participation in the exhibition is 716 square metres, which reflects the commitment of Jordanian companies to expanding their presence in foreign exhibitions.

On the sidelines of the opening of the pavilion, President of the Jordan and Amman chambers of industry Fathi Jaghbir stressed the importance of the Kingdom’s continued participation in the event, as previous participations in this exhibition contributed “significantly” to increasing national exports and entering new markets.

He said that the participation in the exhibition, specialised in food industries, contributes to the promotion and definition of Jordanian industries, and shows the extent of development and diversity witnessed by national industries, as well as it opens the way for partnerships with suppliers, distributors, importers and traders from various countries.

Director General of the JEA Halim Abu Rahma said that the Jordanian companies participating in the exhibition are distributed among the meat, poultry, sweets, bakery, dairy and cheese industries, spices, coffee, among others.

He stressed that the exhibition is one of the largest annual exhibitions for food and beverages in the world, and provides “unique” opportunities to build partnerships with importers and learn about the latest developments in the food industry.