A 35-year-old man accused of rape and murder of a five-year-old in Karnataka’s Huballi was shot dead in an encounter with the police on Sunday, TOI reported.

The accused, identified as Nitish Kumar, allegedly attacked the team of police when they tried arresting him. An official told TOI that he tried to flee despite a warning shot, prompting the police to open fire. He was declared dead at the KMC-IR Hospital.

Three police personnel were injured during the operation.

The incident happened hours after the five-year-old was kidnapped and killed in the Vijayanagar area of the city. Her body was found in an abandoned building.

A large number of residents gathered outside the Ashok Nagar police station and staged a protest on Sunday morning to demand justice for the victim’s family.

“In the Ashok Nagar PS area, a five-year-old girl was found in one of the abandoned buildings. She was shifted to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival…we have taken up the complaint of the girl’s parents, legal action will be taken…the mother of the girl works as a housemaid, and while she had gone to work, girl went missing…residents of the people are agitation outside Ashok Nagar Police station…once the identity of the accused is established, we will take necessary action,” N Shashi Kumar, Police Commissioner, Hubbali, Dharwad said.Earlier, a massive protest was held for an entire day at various places in Hubballi by various organisations.

