Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession – WINNER
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Succession earned the top honor Best Drama Series in its final season
Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession – WINNER
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus – WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron – Succession
Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge continued her successful run as she won Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The White Lotus
Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear – WINNER
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Limited Series
Beef – WINNER
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome the Chippendales
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon – George & Tammy
Steven Yeun – Beef – WINNER
Steven Yeun triumphed in the Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie category for Beef
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird – WINNER
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee – Beef
Ray Liotta – Black Bird
Young Mazino – Beef
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah earned Best Talk Series months after the titular host left the show
Guest actor in a comedy series
Jon Bernthal – The Bear
Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane – Only Murders In The Building
Pedro Pascal – Saturday Night Live
OIiver Platt – The Bear
Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso
Guest actor in a drama series
Murray Bartlett – The Last Of Us
James Cromwell – Succession
Lamar Johnson – The Last Of Us
Arian Moayed – Succession
Nick Offerman – The Last Of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard – The Last Of Us
Actor in a short form comedy or drama series
Kevin Hart – Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Tim Robinson – I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Ben Schwartz – Die Hart 2: Die Harter
————————————————
Narrator
Mahershala Ali – Chimp Empire
Angela Bassett – Good Night Oppy
Morgan Freeman – Our Universe
Barack Obama – Working: What We Do All Day
Pedro Pascal – Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World
Host, reality or competition program
Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph – Baking It
RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan Frace, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye
Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
