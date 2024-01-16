Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession – WINNER

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Succession earned the top honor Best Drama Series in its final season

—————————————————

Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession – WINNER

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

—————————————————

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus – WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron – Succession

Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge continued her successful run as she won Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The White Lotus

—————————————————

Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

————————————————

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear – WINNER

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

————————————————

Limited Series

Beef – WINNER

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

—————————————————

Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome the Chippendales

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon – George & Tammy

Steven Yeun – Beef – WINNER

Steven Yeun triumphed in the Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie category for Beef

—————————————————

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird – WINNER

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee – Beef

Ray Liotta – Black Bird

Young Mazino – Beef

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

————————————————

Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah earned Best Talk Series months after the titular host left the show

—————————————————

Guest actor in a comedy series

Jon Bernthal – The Bear

Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane – Only Murders In The Building

Pedro Pascal – Saturday Night Live

OIiver Platt – The Bear

Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso

————————————————

Guest actor in a drama series

Murray Bartlett – The Last Of Us

James Cromwell – Succession

Lamar Johnson – The Last Of Us

Arian Moayed – Succession

Nick Offerman – The Last Of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard – The Last Of Us

————————————————

Actor in a short form comedy or drama series

Kevin Hart – Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Tim Robinson – I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

Ben Schwartz – Die Hart 2: Die Harter

————————————————

Narrator

Mahershala Ali – Chimp Empire

Angela Bassett – Good Night Oppy

Morgan Freeman – Our Universe

Barack Obama – Working: What We Do All Day

Pedro Pascal – Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World

————————————————

Host, reality or competition program

Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph – Baking It

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan Frace, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

————————————————