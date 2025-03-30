On 28th March, Ambassador Guo Haiyan met with H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

Amb. Guo said that China and Kenya are reliable friends and partners, and firmly support each other on core interests and issues of major concern. Amb. Guo stressed that living in a changing and turbulent world, China is willing to work with Kenya, under the guidance of the important consensus between the two heads of state, to deepen practical cooperation, to implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa, so as to facilitate Kenya and regional countries to achieve peace and development.

H.E. Mudavadi said that Kenya and China have a time-honored friendship, the cooperation between the two countries significantly contributes to regional economic and social development and benefiting the two peoples. H.E. Mudavadi stressed that Kenya and China are eager to build on the spirit of collaboration as both sides tackle shared regional and global challenges, to push for further development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

