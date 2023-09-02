This battle just cost this actor far fewer stones.

Kevin Costner was ordered to pay ex-wife Christine Baumgartner considerably less child support than she had originally asked after he accused her of “gamesmanship of the worst sort” during their intense divorce battle.

A judge ruled Friday that the 68-year-old “Yellowstone” star would be ordered to give Baumgartner just $63,209 monthly, according to TMZ.

In legal documents obtained earlier in August by TMZ, the 49-year-old handbag designer asked the court to make Costner pay her around $175,057 per month so that their three kids could experience the same lifestyle with each parent.

In July, a judge ruled that Costner must pay his estranged wife $129,755 per month in child support for their three kids — though she originally asked the court for $248,000 a month.

This comes after Baumgartner reportedly accused Costner of “withholding” evidence of his finances in a California Superior Court filing in August that was obtained by People.

The decision marks the end of a bitter months-long saga that began when the famed couple filed for divorce in May, citing “irreconcilable differences” after an 18-year marriage.







The estranged couple and their three kids at the premiere of “The Art of Racing In the Rain” on Aug. 1, 2019. Getty Images

Costner finally appeared in court on Friday and took the stand, where he was questioned about his finances and the fortune he amassed starring in the now-canceled Paramount hit show “Yellowstone,” raking in $1,468,953 per month.

“Somewhere along the line they wanted to change things,” Costner said of the series’ filming process. “We did negotiate. There were issues about creative. I tried to break the log jam. They walked away.”

Costner was also questioned about his five-lot beachfront property that Baumgartner claims is worth between $75 million and $95 million.

She is reportedly renting a home for $40,000 a month, which she insists is not up to par for her and her children and aims to upgrade to a $150,000-a-month home with her requested child support payments.







The “Yellowstone” star and Baumgartner filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage. Getty Images

Costner said that the properties were “comparable” but not “equal.”

Asked if he would swap homes with his ex, Costner, reportedly burst out laughing.

“This is tricky!” he said on the stand. “No, I would not but not because I don’t think that home is comparable. I have raised three children in my home, their hands are in the stone. I think most people would understand that.”

But he was sure to note that Baumgartner’s home included some features that his did not.

Costner is seemingly walking away from this divorce battle with his head held high, seemingly fulfilling a rumored promise to humiliate his former spouse and make her life a “living hell,” a reportedly close friend of Baumgartner told the Daily Mail in July.

“He wants to humiliate her,” said the source, who opted to remain anonymous. “This isn’t about the house, it’s about making Christine’s life a living hell for actually going through with the divorce.”