Kid Cudi, Chief Keef, Juice WRLD, & Eminem have been added to the lineup of the forthcoming Lyrical Lemonade album, which will drop later this month.

The official X/Twitter account for Lyrical Lemonade dropped the All is Yellow tracklist on Saturday (January 13) and revealed additional contributions by JID, Cordae, Latto, G Herbo, and Teezo Touchdown.

The LP, which is scheduled for a January 26 release, also includes “Stop Giving Me Advice,” the transatlantic collab between Jack Harlow & Dave, which dropped last month.

Check out the full track list below.

The Official Tracklist for All is Yellow. January 26th, 2024. 💿🍋 pic.twitter.com/3iZHXjziHE — Lyrical Lemonade (@LyricaLemonade) January 13, 2024

Kid Cudi’s contributions to the LP see him teaming up with Lil Durk for “Guitar in My Room,” which was released as a single back in September.

The album is part of Lyrical Lemonade’s 10th anniversary rollout, which kicked off with a show on October 1 at The Shed in Chicago. The accompanying video for “Guitar In My Room” is directed by the platform’s founder, Cole Bennett.

“I was takin’ all prescriptions, them drugs/I wanna ask for your permission, don’t judge,” Durkio raps on the opening verse. “Before you ever get a job, get a gun/Gotta hit a thousand girls before you fall in love.”

Cudi closes out the song, crooning: “Soakin’ up your glory days slow/If there’s problems, I’ll solve ’em, no lie/You never had a n-gga catchin’ all the signs/It’s time, baby, lost in the lights!”

Lyrical Lemonade’s upcoming compilation album was originally expected to arrive in October. “Guitar in My Room” was the second song released from the project, following “Doomsday,” which featured the late Juice WRLD and Cordae.

Released on June 23, 2023, the track finds Juice and Cordae going back and forth over the beat to Em’s “Role Model” from his 1999 major label debut The Slim Shady LP, which is produced by Dr. Dre and Mel-Man.

A deepfake of Eminem’s Slim Shady alter-ego also makes an appearance in the video, as he recites the track’s original intro: “Okay, I’m going to attempt to drown myself/ You can try this at home/ You can be just like me.”

Cordae then paints the scene before one long verse begins, explaining how Juice WRLD was eating ice cream with caramel at the time of recording.

The video for “Doomsday” is just as stunning as the pair’s dizzying wordplay. Directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, a suited Juice WRLD and Cordae turn Jekyll and Hyde as they stumble down an office hallway with their faces seamlessly phasing into one another.

“Bring the house down on you hoes, Queen Latifah/ I’m too fast, gettin’ this cash/ Get in the way, get your brain bashed/ Chopper gon’ smash, hittin’ your face,” Juice raps on the song.

Cordae continues: “I’ma tie up, just like a shoe, my flow laced/ Y’all n-ggas so fake, wash your face in my showcase/ Fresher than Colgate, make hoes wait, I hold weight.”