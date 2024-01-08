Kid Cudi has shared the tracklist for his new album INSANO — and as promised it’s a star-studded affair.

The Man on the Moon maestro shared the tracklist on social media on Monday (January 8), further fueling excitement for the project’s release on Friday (January 12).

Across its 21-song running length, INSANO boasts appearances from heavyweights like Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Young Thug, A$AP Rocky and the late XXXTENTACION.

There are also guest spots from Pharrell and Lil Yachty, along with an opening cameo from Mr. Gangsta Grillz himself, DJ Drama, on the intro song.

“[rocket emoji] [smoke emoji] !! #INSANO JAN 12th WOOOO,” Cudi wrote in his Instagram caption.

Check out the tracklist and cover art below.

INSANO serves as Kid Cudi’s ninth studio album and the follow-up to 2022’s Entergalactic, which was accompanied by an animated Netflix special of the same name.

Fans have already been treated to a few glimpses of the project, with Cudi previously releasing the singles “At the Party,” which features both Travis Scott and Pharrell, and “Porsche Topless.”

“Most Ain’t Dennis” — a tribute to his longtime manager Dennis Cummings that dropped last September — will also be included on the album, although it appears “ILL WHAT I BLEED” might be saved for the deluxe edition.

In October, Cudi revealed on social media that INSANO will clock in at over 40 songs between its standard and deluxe versions and “have a wonderful cast of features that I’m sure [you] all will love.”

A collaboration with Pusha T, which Cudi previously said would be on the album, may be another track reserved for the expanded edition.

There’s no shortage of star power behind the boards, either, with the likes of Pharrell, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., WondaGurl, BNYX, Clams Casino and longtime collaborator Dot Da Genius handling production duties.

“This talented group of individuals helped me execute something next level,” the Cleveland native said of his INSANO sound team. “I am so thankful to have worked w some really awesome folks, and next week u will all hear the magic we all created.”

INSANO may prove to be a bittersweet entry in Kid Cudi’s catalog, though, as he has previously suggested it will be his last album.

“Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more,” the Republic Records signee tweeted in 2022. “This is for all my fans that have been ridin w me for so long. This will be all new music.”

Before that, he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe: “The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back burner and chill out with that. I think I want to be done with it, closing the chapter on Kid Cudi.”

He added: “I’ve said a lot and I have other desires, I have other things I want to do. I do not see me never making music; I’ll always fuck around in the studio or make something here and there.

“But as far as getting in the studio and working on an album, and then going and touring it, I just don’t have it in me. I don’t have the desire. I have so many other things I want to invest my time into.