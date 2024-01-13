Greetings, Polygon readers! Each week, we round up the most notable new releases to streaming and VOD, highlighting the biggest and best new movies for you to watch at home.

This week, Killers of the Flower Moon, director Martin Scorsese’s historical crime drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, finally comes to Apple TV Plus following its theatrical run. That’s not all: Ridley Scott’s epic historical drama Napoleon is finally available to purchase and rent on VOD. There’s a lot more to choose from this week, like a new heist comedy starring Kevin Hart on Netflix, a dark comedy from director-star Jake Johnson on Hulu, and a romantic action comedy starring Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo on Prime Video, among others.

Here’s everything new to watch this weekend!

New on Netflix

Lift

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Image: Netflix

Genre: Heist comedy

Run time: 1h 44m

Director: F. Gary Gray

Cast: Kevin Hart, Vincent D’Onofrio, Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Kevin Hart stars in this new crime comedy as Cyrus Whitaker, the leader of an international heist crew who is coerced by his FBI agent ex (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to conduct the wildest robbery of his career: stealing $500 million in gold aboard a Zurich-bound plane mid-flight. How hard could it be?

After Everything

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Image: Voltage Pictures

Genre: Romance drama

Run time: 1h 33m

Director: Castille Landon

Cast: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford, Mimi Keene

The fifth film in the After series follows Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), a bestselling author who travels to Portugal in order to get his mind off of his ex Tessa (Josephine Langford). After meeting up with Natalie (Mimi Keene), his friend and former flame, Hardin must make a hard decision: Move on, or keep fighting for love?

New on Hulu

Self Reliance

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Image: Hulu

Genre: Dark comedy

Run time: 1h 25m

Director: Jake Johnson

Cast: Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick, Andy Samberg

Jake Johnson (New Girl) directs and stars in this new comedy about a middle-aged man who is given the opportunity of a lifetime: Participate in a dark-web reality TV show and compete for $1 million. The only catch is that he’ll have to elude an army of assassins hellbent on killing him for the next 30 days, and they can only kill him if he’s alone.

Beyond Utopia

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Image: Roadside Attractions

Genre: Documentary

Run time: 1h 55m

Director: Madeleine Gavin

This documentary follows the story of several families who, after living their entire lives in North Korea, risk everything to escape the country in hopes of finding a better life. Compiled from firsthand footage from the subjects themselves, Beyond Utopia demonstrates the extreme lengths people will go to in order to secure their freedom.

New on Max

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Where to watch: Available to stream on Max

Genre: Documentary

Run time: 1h 42m

Director: Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson

Cast: Nikki Giovanni, Taraji P. Henson, Virginia Fowler

This documentary chronicles the life and legacy of Nikki Giovanni, the African American poet and activist whose writing and commentary earned her a reputation as one of the most distinguished poets of the Black Revolution. Combining archival footage with intimate commentary by Giovanni herself, the film offers a glimpse into the mind of one of the foremost authors of the Black Arts Movement.

New on Prime Video

Role Play

Where to watch: Available to stream on Prime Video

Photo: Reiner Bajo

Genre: Action comedy

Run time: 1h 40m

Director: Thomas Vincent

Cast: Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, Connie Nielsen

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) and David Oyelowo (Selma) star in this action comedy about Emma and Dave Brackett, a married couple with two kids living in the suburbs of New Jersey. Their domestic life is flipped upside down when Emma’s double life as an international assassin comes to light, inadvertently dragging Dave into a world where he’s in over his head.

New to Apple TV Plus

Killers of the Flower Moon

Where to watch: Available to stream on Apple TV Plus

Image: Apple TV Plus

Genre: Western crime drama

Run time: 2h 38m

Director: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro

Martin Scorsese returns with a Western crime drama based on David Grann’s 2017 nonfiction book. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the film follows the life of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), a gullible World War I veteran complicit in the systematic killing of Osage Nation members in a plot to claim the rights to their oil-rich land, all while married to his Osage wife, Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone).

From our review:

Roth and Scorsese carefully seed Killers of the Flower Moon’s script with context, texture, and detail, even when they’re avoiding exposition and making sure every scene has a dramatic point. It’s an incredibly lived-in movie. (And after 206 minutes, you certainly feel like you’ve lived in it.) It shows how the Osage became rich after being harried onto a dismal stretch of prairie that turned out to have huge oil deposits, and how a parasitic white society attached itself to the tribe — not least Hale (Robert De Niro), a grandfatherly figure who claimed their friendship, praised their wisdom, and feigned sorrow at their poor health, even as he plotted to acquire the headrights to their oil through a campaign of marriage, murder, and insurance fraud.

New to rent

Napoleon

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Image: Apple TV Plus

Genre: Epic historical drama

Run time: 2h 38m

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim

Joaquin Phoenix stars in Ridley Scott’s historical epic on Napoleon Bonaparte, the infamous French emperor and military commander who rose to prominence amid the French Revolution and embarked on a globe-spanning conquest of power. A four-hour director’s cut is expected to arrive on Apple TV Plus sometime this year, but for now, you can buy, rent, and stream the two-and-a-half-hour cut.

From our review:

The result is a frustrated yet understated picture of a man who has an entire historical era named after him, brought down to Earth as perhaps Europe’s most accomplished cuck. Scott, Phoenix, and Scarpa do not demonstrate much interest in how Napoleon’s delusions or flaws justified or made him suited for his seizure of the world’s stage. Instead, they devote the film’s 158-minute run time to depicting how a man’s unchecked insecurity left him forever unsatisfied, dragging the whole world along with him in his malcontent. They don’t bother to mention much about Napoleon’s effect on his country or the world, or identify his policy interests, the ways in which he brought progress or became a tyrant.

The Disappearance of Shere Hite

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Photo: Mike Wilson/IFC Films

Genre: Documentary

Run time: 1h 58m

Director: Nicole Newnham

This documentary charts the career and influence of Shere Hite, the American sex educator and feminist whose 1976 study on female sexuality sent shockwaves throughout public and social discourse. Executive produced by Dakota Johnson, the film chronicles both Hite’s rise to prominence and explores the question of how her influence has been lost to history.

He Went That Way

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Image: Vertical Entertainment

Genre: Crime drama

Run time: 1h 35m

Director: Jeffrey Darling

Cast: Zachary Quinto, Jacob Elordi, Patrick J. Adams

Jacob Elordi (Saltburn) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) star in this crime thriller about Bobby Falls, a serial killer who hitches a ride with Jim Goodwin, an animal trainer in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The trailer hints at the film’s ultimate conclusion, as well as a tense series of events including murder, robbery, and fine dinner food.