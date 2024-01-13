Greetings, Polygon readers! Each week, we round up the most notable new releases to streaming and VOD, highlighting the biggest and best new movies for you to watch at home.
This week, Killers of the Flower Moon, director Martin Scorsese’s historical crime drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, finally comes to Apple TV Plus following its theatrical run. That’s not all: Ridley Scott’s epic historical drama Napoleon is finally available to purchase and rent on VOD. There’s a lot more to choose from this week, like a new heist comedy starring Kevin Hart on Netflix, a dark comedy from director-star Jake Johnson on Hulu, and a romantic action comedy starring Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo on Prime Video, among others.
Here’s everything new to watch this weekend!
New on Netflix
Lift
Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix
Genre: Heist comedy
Run time: 1h 44m
Director: F. Gary Gray
Cast: Kevin Hart, Vincent D’Onofrio, Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Kevin Hart stars in this new crime comedy as Cyrus Whitaker, the leader of an international heist crew who is coerced by his FBI agent ex (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to conduct the wildest robbery of his career: stealing $500 million in gold aboard a Zurich-bound plane mid-flight. How hard could it be?
After Everything
Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix
Genre: Romance drama
Run time: 1h 33m
Director: Castille Landon
Cast: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford, Mimi Keene
The fifth film in the After series follows Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), a bestselling author who travels to Portugal in order to get his mind off of his ex Tessa (Josephine Langford). After meeting up with Natalie (Mimi Keene), his friend and former flame, Hardin must make a hard decision: Move on, or keep fighting for love?
New on Hulu
Self Reliance
Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu
Genre: Dark comedy
Run time: 1h 25m
Director: Jake Johnson
Cast: Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick, Andy Samberg
Jake Johnson (New Girl) directs and stars in this new comedy about a middle-aged man who is given the opportunity of a lifetime: Participate in a dark-web reality TV show and compete for $1 million. The only catch is that he’ll have to elude an army of assassins hellbent on killing him for the next 30 days, and they can only kill him if he’s alone.
Beyond Utopia
Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu
Genre: Documentary
Run time: 1h 55m
Director: Madeleine Gavin
This documentary follows the story of several families who, after living their entire lives in North Korea, risk everything to escape the country in hopes of finding a better life. Compiled from firsthand footage from the subjects themselves, Beyond Utopia demonstrates the extreme lengths people will go to in order to secure their freedom.
New on Max
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
Where to watch: Available to stream on Max
Genre: Documentary
Run time: 1h 42m
Director: Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson
Cast: Nikki Giovanni, Taraji P. Henson, Virginia Fowler
This documentary chronicles the life and legacy of Nikki Giovanni, the African American poet and activist whose writing and commentary earned her a reputation as one of the most distinguished poets of the Black Revolution. Combining archival footage with intimate commentary by Giovanni herself, the film offers a glimpse into the mind of one of the foremost authors of the Black Arts Movement.
New on Prime Video
Role Play
Where to watch: Available to stream on Prime Video
Genre: Action comedy
Run time: 1h 40m
Director: Thomas Vincent
Cast: Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, Connie Nielsen
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) and David Oyelowo (Selma) star in this action comedy about Emma and Dave Brackett, a married couple with two kids living in the suburbs of New Jersey. Their domestic life is flipped upside down when Emma’s double life as an international assassin comes to light, inadvertently dragging Dave into a world where he’s in over his head.
New to Apple TV Plus
Killers of the Flower Moon
Where to watch: Available to stream on Apple TV Plus
Genre: Western crime drama
Run time: 2h 38m
Director: Martin Scorsese
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro
Martin Scorsese returns with a Western crime drama based on David Grann’s 2017 nonfiction book. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the film follows the life of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), a gullible World War I veteran complicit in the systematic killing of Osage Nation members in a plot to claim the rights to their oil-rich land, all while married to his Osage wife, Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone).
From our review:
Roth and Scorsese carefully seed Killers of the Flower Moon’s script with context, texture, and detail, even when they’re avoiding exposition and making sure every scene has a dramatic point. It’s an incredibly lived-in movie. (And after 206 minutes, you certainly feel like you’ve lived in it.) It shows how the Osage became rich after being harried onto a dismal stretch of prairie that turned out to have huge oil deposits, and how a parasitic white society attached itself to the tribe — not least Hale (Robert De Niro), a grandfatherly figure who claimed their friendship, praised their wisdom, and feigned sorrow at their poor health, even as he plotted to acquire the headrights to their oil through a campaign of marriage, murder, and insurance fraud.
New to rent
Napoleon
Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu
Genre: Epic historical drama
Run time: 2h 38m
Director: Ridley Scott
Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim
Joaquin Phoenix stars in Ridley Scott’s historical epic on Napoleon Bonaparte, the infamous French emperor and military commander who rose to prominence amid the French Revolution and embarked on a globe-spanning conquest of power. A four-hour director’s cut is expected to arrive on Apple TV Plus sometime this year, but for now, you can buy, rent, and stream the two-and-a-half-hour cut.
From our review:
The result is a frustrated yet understated picture of a man who has an entire historical era named after him, brought down to Earth as perhaps Europe’s most accomplished cuck. Scott, Phoenix, and Scarpa do not demonstrate much interest in how Napoleon’s delusions or flaws justified or made him suited for his seizure of the world’s stage. Instead, they devote the film’s 158-minute run time to depicting how a man’s unchecked insecurity left him forever unsatisfied, dragging the whole world along with him in his malcontent. They don’t bother to mention much about Napoleon’s effect on his country or the world, or identify his policy interests, the ways in which he brought progress or became a tyrant.
The Disappearance of Shere Hite
Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu
Genre: Documentary
Run time: 1h 58m
Director: Nicole Newnham
This documentary charts the career and influence of Shere Hite, the American sex educator and feminist whose 1976 study on female sexuality sent shockwaves throughout public and social discourse. Executive produced by Dakota Johnson, the film chronicles both Hite’s rise to prominence and explores the question of how her influence has been lost to history.
He Went That Way
Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu
Genre: Crime drama
Run time: 1h 35m
Director: Jeffrey Darling
Cast: Zachary Quinto, Jacob Elordi, Patrick J. Adams
Jacob Elordi (Saltburn) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) star in this crime thriller about Bobby Falls, a serial killer who hitches a ride with Jim Goodwin, an animal trainer in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The trailer hints at the film’s ultimate conclusion, as well as a tense series of events including murder, robbery, and fine dinner food.