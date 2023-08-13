Kim Kardashian shared an update on her busted shoulder with her 363 million Instagram followers.

The reality star, 42, uploaded two pieces of content where she revealed the status of her injury — which consists of a broken shoulder and a torn tendon.

She provided the update as she enjoyed a day out on the lake with her kids and several close friends.

Kim captured herself relaxing on a floatation device as her boat was docked somewhere in the lake.

‘Wish I could have wake surfed, but my shoulder is still out of commission,’ Kardashian captioned her post Saturday.

From Kardashian’s Instagram stories, it appears that she, her children, and the friends that they were with, were up at Kim’s lake home at Lake Coeur d’Alene in Idaho.

Kardashian and her kids have spent some of last few summers in Idaho since Kim purchased the property in late 2020.

Meanwhile, Kardashian uploaded a video that showed several of her children and a few of her close friends floating in the lake.

In the video, Kardashian’s seven-year-old son Saint, whom she shares with ex-husband, Kanye West, was seen standing on a cliff lurking over the water.

She and Kanye are also the parents of 10-year-old daughter North, five-year-old daughter Chicago, and four-year-old son Psalm.

Saint appeared to look hesitant to dive off of the cliff and several people had to shout bribes, including his own mother, to convince the seven-year-old to jump into the lake.

A few people, including Kim herself, were heard yelling ‘DO THE SIUU!!’, referring to Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic and viral goal celebration.

At one point, Kardashian attempted to get Saint to jump off the cliff by yelling (and giggling as she said it) that, ‘Cristiano Ronaldo is in the [lake] water!!’

Ultimately, Saint didn’t jump into the lake, but his unidentified male friend did.

Saint West is a huge football fan and got to meet Ronaldo when he and his mom flew out to Japan to attend a pre-season friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Al-Nassr that was held on July 24 at Yanmar Stadium Naga in Osaka.

The July 24 match, which featured the likes football superstars Neymar for PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassar ended in a 0-0 draw.

Kim’s group was photographed sitting in the stands directly behind the PSG bench. She even shared two videos of Neymar waving hi to Saint and his friend while he sat on the bench and as the Brazilian and his PSG teammates made their way back to the dressing room following the conclusion of the match.

The star has been spotted several times over the past year going on several football-related trips across the world.

Days prior to the PSG vs. Al-Nassr friendly in Japan, Kardashian was among the many celebrities who watched Lionel Messi’s debut game for Inter Miami this past Friday, with the Argentine scoring the game winner for the MLS side in a 2-1 win Cruz Azul.

Saint West attended the match with his famous mother and even got a signed Messi jersey and was seen meeting the Argentine forward. Tristan Thompson, the ex of Kim’s sister Khloe (and the father of Khloe’s two children), was seated behind Kim during the event.