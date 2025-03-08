Why won’t King Charles remove their titles?

Despite the ongoing tensions, King Charles is unlikely to deprive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. According to royal experts, the monarch wishes to maintain a positive relationship with his son, even as Meghan embraces her role in her new Netflix series.

During their 2018 wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the late Queen Elizabeth II, as quoted in a report by The Express.



According to an expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to lose their royal titles under King Charles. On their wedding day in 2018, the late Queen Elizabeth II bestowed their titles upon the couple.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their roles as senior working royals in early 2020 and are now living in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Will their Netflix series affect royal tensions?

Royal specialist Phil Dampier commented on Meghan’s choice to use her ‘Sussex’ title as her family name in her new Netflix series, saying, “I’ve always felt he’s reluctant to start any process of stripping her and Harry of their titles.”The King is extremely proud of his youngest son, and he wants to have a good relationship with him, he added.

He said that Meghan’s show, With Love, Meghan, is not likely to help resolve the alleged conflict between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.Since the show mostly consists of drivel about rearranging fruit and lighting candles, it won’t do anything to soften their differences, as quoted in a report by The Express.

However, any family reconciliation will require a significant shift in perspective on all sides and a lot more time,” Dampier said.

Meghan, Harry, and their kids all share the Sussex title, which Meghan told PEOPLE she cherishes.

