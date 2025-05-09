Canada’s unemployment rate ticked up to 6.9 per cent in April, up from 6.7 per cent the month before, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The economy added a very slight 7,400 jobs during the month. Most of the increase was due to temporary workers hired to work on the federal election, and but there were also job gains in finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing.

Those numbers were offset by lower employment in the manufacturing sector, which lost 31,000 jobs, and the wholesale and retail trade sector, which lost 27,000.

More to come.