Latto, Ludacris, and DJ Khaled have been tapped as the new hosts of Netflix’s hit competition series Rhythm & Flow.

On Thursday (January 18), the talented trio were revealed as the new judges for the show, in which a crew of unsigned rappers compete for a $250,000 grand prize.

The lineup change marks a complete overhaul from the original cast of T.I., Cardi B, and Chance The Rapper.

What’s more, Netflix announced in a press statement that they’re “building a team of legendary music moguls and industry icons to contribute” to season two, with Eminem set to join as a special guest judge. More guest judges and challenges will be revealed at a later date.

“We are taking things up a notch with a new cast of global hitmakers in our judges and a new pool of undiscovered artists,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of nonfiction series. “Hip Hop continues to evolve, so it’ll be thrilling to see Ludacris, Latto, and DJ Khaled mentoring contestants during their journeys, along with legendary guest judges like Eminem providing their own brand of insight and advice.

“We saw this type of life-changing mentorship play out with past contestants whose musical geniuses reached massive audiences across our global platform.”

Season 2 of Rhythm & Flow is slated to premiere later this year. Watch the trailer below:

In 2019, D Smoke gained global notoriety when he was crowned winner of the hit series, walking away with $250,000 and the chance to perform at Spotify’s RapCaviar Live.

He would go on to drop his debut project Inglewood High, named after the school he graduated from and eventually found himself teaching at. The project earned him two Grammy nominations in 2021 in the Best Rap Album and Best New Artist categories.

In an interview at the time, D Smoke revealed he wanted the project to reflect his experiences as both a teacher and student.

“It takes you on a brief journey,” he told PEOPLE. “It’ll lead with coming up in Inglewood, going back to Inglewood. Then telling the stories of some of my students.

“When I talk about the street as in Inglewood, it’s really me as a teacher looking at my students and telling their misguided stories. But that’s a project I’m really proud of and I can’t wait to see how people respond to it.”