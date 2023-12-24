Laura Lynch, a founding member of the music group who would find fame as the Dixie Chicks, has died in a car crash in West Texas. She was 65.

Lynch was involved in a head-on collision in El Paso on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Now know as the Chicks, the group posted news of Lynch’s death to their Instagram.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks,” the band said in its statement. “We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West.”

Lynch played upright bass and sang lead vocals in an early iteration of the group, formed with Robin Lynn Macy, Martie Erwin and Emily Erwin.

The group’s traditional bluegrass sound gave way to the pop country sound that would make the group international stars after Lynch left the group and was replaced by Natalie Maines.

Lynch recorded three albums with the group, 1990’s “Thank Heavens for Dale Evans,” 1992’s “Little Ol’ Cowgirl” and 1993’s “Shouldn’t a Told You That.” It was with the release of 1998’s “Wide Open Spaces,” once Maines was in the band, that they achieved success, winning two Grammy Awards. (The group have has now won 13 Grammys.)

In 2003, the group attracted controversy for comments made by Maines during a concert about then-President George W. Bush, which led to a boycott by country radio.

In 2020 the band changed the name from the Dixie Chicks to the Chicks.