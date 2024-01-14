Shamed England defender Kyle Walker led a double life and would pay secret visits to the two children he fathered out of wedlock, according to his former lover.

The married Manchester City full-back, 33, has been named as the biological father of TV personality Lauryn Goodman’s five-month old daughter, three-years after she gave birth to his son.

And Goodman says Walker – already a parent to three children with long-suffering wife Annie Kilner – would visit his son and daughter surreptitiously close to Manchester City’s training camp, and even accompanied them on a trip to a local farm.

She told The Sun: ‘Kyle was happy hiding the truth because he was having two families and was scared about what would happen when Annie knew but I kept saying to him, “Our daughter can’t be a secret, she is a human.”‘

Kilner confirmed her separation from Walker, who she met as a teenager and married just two years ago, on Wednesday evening after throwing the defender out of their £2.4million mansion.

Addressing the split, Goodman claims the beleaguered mother-of-three acted after learned the extent of Walker’s deception over a FaceTime chat, during which she showed Kilner photos of Walker with his two children.

She said: ‘I showed her one of Kyle and Kairo playing football together. I know he has got photos of our kids up at Manchester City, I’ve met him lots of times since Kairo was born too. He has met his daughter.’

The footballer even enjoyed a family day out in public with Goodman and the kids, who are based in Brighton, during one of their visits to rural Cheshire.

She recalled: ‘I remember going to a farm in Cheshire and he was feeding the animals with Kairo like all the other dads.

‘But he tried to control me too, so I did as he said. He would FaceTime a lot. When he was at the World Cup or with England, he would message constantly going, “Are you free, are you free?”

‘I realised we were a secret family though as time went on. And that is what he wanted. I wasn’t a secret to his England teammates — they would come on the phone when he FaceTimed me.’

Goodman also admits the Manchester City strip worn by Kairo in a widely circulated social media image posted while he was representing his country was purchased by Walker.

Revelations that the Manchester City star fathered a second child with the influencer, a daughter who was born five months ago, comes as the latest blow to his marriage, which has been marred by cheating allegations.

The couple have been together for 13 years and share three children, with reports suggesting the WAG could be pregnant with the couple’s fourth child. Walker was named as the father of Goodman’s first child in April 2020.

She has now claimed the footballer was ‘living a double life’ as he ‘played’ both herself and Kilner, by working to ‘hide the truth’, forcing her to tell his wife herself.

Annie Kilner confirmed her separation from Walker, who she met as a teenager and married just two years ago, on Wednesday evening

Speaking to The Sun, she explained: ‘There were hearings coming up surrounding our daughter, there was paperwork flying around and legal meetings had taken place and Annie needed to know the truth before something went public.’

Goodman explained how she didn’t want to cause ‘any more heartache’ or drive the couple apart but they needed to ‘live their life like adults.’

‘She kept asking for proof so I showed her the DNA test but even then she doubted it was real until I pointed out my daughter’s name on the paperwork.’

The model said that Kilner ‘kept cool and calm’ when she was handed the proof as she had ‘suspected’ that Goodman was the father to Lauryn’s second child.

MailOnline have contacted Walker’s representatives for comment.

It comes as MailOnline exclusively revealed that Walker had secretly met the baby daughter that he fathered with Goodman for the first time.

Sources said he had confessed all about the meeting with his mistress and his daughter to his wife.

Goodman has told her inner circle that she is adamant that she did not have any intention to break up his marriage and does not want to be seen as the cause.

A friend told MailOnline: ‘Lauryn has never interfered in Kyle’s marriage with Annie even though she was aware that he had been kicked out by her five months ago.’

They added: ‘She’s never said anything to break-up their relationship and she has no intention of trying to be with Kyle. But he is the father of her two children and he has to face up to his responsibilities.

‘He has five children and the little girl is his first daughter. It should be a time for celebration like it is for most fathers.

‘Lauryn just does not know what to do or what is going to happen next. It is not an easy time for her either. But her friends know that she isn’t a marriage wrecker.

‘She is a great mother to her two children and she adores them. But she already had her hands full and she is going along without the father being around for her kids. The fact that he is famous makes it more difficult.

‘When she was putting her daughter’s initials ‘KW’ out there, she wasn’t having a dig. There is a lot going on in her mind that she is trying to deal with as well as bring up to kids alone. She has not done anything wrong.’

It comes after MailOnline revealed that friends of Kilner and Walker believe the WAG could be pregnant with the couple’s fourth child.

Sources close to the estranged couple have said they will be ‘thrilled’ if she is.

Meanwhile, one suggested that Kilner might be just two months from giving birth.

When approached last night, Kilner’s representative said that an announcement was forthcoming.

A source told MailOnline: ‘This is a dream for Annie, she has three boys and she would love more.

‘Things haven’t been ideal for Annie and Kyle lately but a baby might just be the thing to put a smile on their face.

‘They are doing their very best to put a united front on all do their break up and what comes next.

‘Who knows what that will be but they are thing to navigate these waters together, in the very best way they can.

‘They are both committed fully to their children.’

Manchester City star Walker yesterday broke his silence after being dumped by Kilner and apologised for the ‘upset’ he’s caused her.

They announced on Sunday the couple, who have been together for 13 years and share three children, would be separating and she would be ‘taking some time away from Kyle’ in light of his alleged infidelities.

But now the England defender, who has been kicked out of their £2.4million marital home, has spoken out in support of his wife on Instagram by describing her as an ‘amazing woman.’

In a message posted to his 4.6million followers, Walker wrote: ‘Annie is an amazing woman and I can only apologise for the upset I’ve caused her.

Walker secretly married his childhood sweetheart Kilner in 2021. They share children Riaan, Roman and Reign

Walker is desperate to patch up his relationship with Kilner, his childhood sweetheart and wife of two years

The couple had a series of heated public arguments in the months leading up to him being thrown out – followed by a flare up at the gates at their mansion in Prestbury, Cheshire

Kilner announced her separation from footballer husband Walker on Wednesday, after two years of marriage

He continued: ‘I would ask for privacy for all of our family, and especially our young children, whilst we work through these difficult times.’

MailOnline can reveal Walker is desperate to patch up his relationship with Kilner, his childhood sweetheart and wife of two years.

Though other sources close to the former Tottenham star say that he is ‘fearful’ for the future of his marriage.

He and Kilner married in secret in 2021 after a decade together. They have three sons.