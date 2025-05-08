Instagram head Adam Mosseri was called to testify in Meta’s antitrust trial. Gripas Yuri/ABACA via Reuters Connect

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri testified in Meta’s antitrust trial on Thursday.

The FTC claims Meta’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp created an illegal monopoly.

Regulators want Meta to sell off Instagram and WhatsApp.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri took the witness stand on Thursday in Meta’s landmark antitrust trial in Washington, DC, federal court.

Mosseri, who has been at the helm of Instagram since 2018, is among the more than two dozen witnesses that the Federal Trade Commission has called to testify in the case.

The FTC argues in its case against Meta that the company violated antitrust laws when it “helped cement” an illegal monopoly in the social networking market with its acquisitions of Instagram in 2012 and the messaging app WhatsApp two years later.

The case, to be decided by Judge James Boasberg, could be one of the most consequential antitrust trials in years. If FTC regulators have their way, Meta could be forced to sell off WhatsApp and Instagram.

Mosseri began his tenure at Meta, formerly called Facebook, in 2008. Here are five insights and revelations we learned from his more than six hours of testimony:

Mosseri recalled a 2018 email he sent to Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg while on paternity leave, warning that Instagram cofounders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger were increasingly frustrated with strategy changes.

He wrote that it was “hard for me to get a read on what’s going on as the relationship was strained.”

Mosseri cited two core tensions: Zuckerberg’s belief that slowing Instagram’s growth would benefit Meta overall.

Mosseri acted as a mediator, relaying concerns between the founders and Facebook leadership.

These tensions foreshadowed a deeper rift that culminated in the cofounders’ departure later that year, a turning point that saw Mosseri take over the reins at Instagram.

TikTok’s meteoric rise was a massive threat to Instagram, Meta has argued.

“TikTok is probably the fiercest competition we have faced during my tenure at the company,” Mosseri testified on Thursday.

According to internal Meta documents presented in court, TikTok was a “big concern” in 2019, just as the ByteDance-owned app was taking off. Instagram data scientists presented a “conservative estimate” that 40% of Instagram’s year-over-year decline in time spent was due to TikTok. Specifically in the US, Instagram estimated a 23% decline in time spent.