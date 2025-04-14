It seems like King George III was right when he sang “You’ll Be Back”: Leslie Odom Jr. will be returning to the Broadway stage to reprise his role of Aaron Burr in “Hamilton,” he exclusively announced live on “TODAY” on Monday.

Odom — who won a Tony for best leading actor in a musical in 2016 for his portrayal of Aaron Burr, as well as a Grammy for his original Broadway cast recording in 2015 — will have a limited run as the character from Sept. 9 through Nov. 23, 2025.

Odom’s announcement of his return comes as “Hamilton” celebrates its 10-year anniversary on Broadway.

“Returning to ‘Hamilton’ is a deeply meaningful homecoming,” Odom said in a press release. “I’m so grateful for the chance to step back into the room — especially during this anniversary moment and to revisit this brilliant piece that forever changed my life and the lives of so many.”

Odom first played Burr in the off-Broadway “Hamilton” production and joined the original cast when the show hit Broadway in August 2015. He left the show in July 2016 at the same time fellow stars Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who’s also the show’s creator. This will be the first time he is reprising the role on Broadway.

He will take the stage at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre, where “Hamilton” has been since its Broadway debut.

Odom grew particular fame from the song “The Room Where It Happens,” which allows insight into his character’s thirst for knowledge and showcases his vocal prowess.

“When I saw Leslie perform ‘The Room Where It Happens’ at the first act two workshop of ‘Hamilton,’ I knew I was witnessing a historic moment,” said Jeffrey Seller, the lead producer of “Hamilton,” in the press release. “How lucky we are that Leslie is returning to Hamilton and bringing his indelible Burr back to Broadway.”

Since starring in “Hamilton,” Odom has explored film, TV and other musicals, featuring in works like “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Harriet,” “Abbott Elementary” and making his Broadway return in the revival of “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch.”

He also released five studio albums, wrote a memoir called “Failing Up” and co-authored a children’s book with his wife called “I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know.”