Media, PA – Local officials and residents joined leaders from the Unitarian Universalist Church of Delaware County (UUCDC) and the nonprofit environmental group PennEnvironment for an informative tour of the church’s innovative solar project. The tour was held to educate Media residents about the benefits of solar energy and how they can go solar if interested.

“There’s never been a better time for houses of worship to use the power of the sun to electrify their congregations,” said Belle Sherwood, Clean Energy Associate for PennEnvironment. “Plentiful sunshine and generous solar incentives are here. Now more congregations in Pennsylvania just need to take advantage of them.”

In the fall of 2024, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Delaware County worked with Solar States to install a rooftop solar array large enough to provide 33 kW of clean energy to the church and grid. This is not only saving the church money on its utility bills, but the array will eliminate several tons of carbon emissions annually.

“Respect and care for the natural world is one of the core UU beliefs going back to our environmentalist founders Henry David Thoreau and Ralph Waldo Emerson. Global warming is one of the most pressing environmental challenges facing the world,” said Berrie Torgan-Randall from UUCDC. “Our church community is doing our part by reducing our dependence on fossil fuels with our solar panels. This installation will save money in the long run, promote energy independence, and reduce pollution and protect the environment.”

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Delaware County was able to go solar with the support of federal clean energy incentives that reduced the cost of the installation and will deliver significant savings to the church on their monthly electricity bill.

Solar energy is abundant, efficient and increasingly affordable, and houses of worship often are great candidates for rooftop solar panels. While people may frequent these buildings less during the week, their panels will still generate power that churches can sell back to utility companies. And come prayer services and other activities offered by religious institutions, churches and other congregations can also stand to benefit from the clean power and lower utility bills.

“The more projects come each year, the more affordable solar becomes for everyone, the more financially sustainable the solar industry becomes locally, and the more jobs in the trades we get,” said Pennsylvania State Senator Tim Kearney. “And the jobs piece cannot be overstated, because if we want Harrisburg to actually make good policy on energy, we need to be hand in hand with our friends in the labor movement and form the political coalition that can build the future where we turn the corner on climate change by creating family-sustaining jobs.”

Beyond the financial benefits, solar panels increase a community’s energy resilience during extreme weather events. Solar panels and batteries can be independent from the grid, meaning the lights stay on during power outages–a quality especially critical for houses of worship that provide shelter during emergencies.

“As a mother and a legislator, climate change is one of my greatest concerns for the future. Pennsylvania, ranked 48th in the nation for renewable energy growth but one of the worst for greenhouse gas emissions, needs immediate action,” said Pennsylvania State Representative Jen O’Mara. “While Harrisburg fails to act, I am grateful to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Delaware County, other houses of worship, and local businesses & residents for stepping up and making these necessary investments. It’s time to recognize the cost of inaction—not just in energy bills, but in the future we’re leaving for our children. In Pennsylvania, we already pay 7% more for energy than the rest of the country. We can and must do better.”

Right now, Pennsylvania is currently ranked 26th in the nation for solar power. Church leaders hope that their array can inspire other houses of worship across Pennsylvania to follow their lead and get their power from above too, so Pennsylvania can turn into a solar leader.

“I hope more businesses, homes, and community groups in Delaware County will follow this church’s example and go solar,” emphasized Pennsylvania State Senator John Kane. “Together, we can build a cleaner, healthier, and more affordable future for our kids and grandkids.”

PennEnvironment is holding events like this throughout the state to help spread the word about the benefits of going solar so that more houses of worship, nonprofits, businesses, and individuals can invest in a clean energy future too.

