A town hall being held by New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday night was briefly disrupted when an apparent supporter of President Donald Trump stood up to challenge her to apologize to the president.

Though panelists mainly voiced leftist talking points throughout the night and the room primarily consisted of anti-Trump individuals, one apparent supporter of Trump stood up to ask James a question.

“My question is for Tish James. Will you apologize to President Trump for wasting millions of dollars and the state of New York for a witch trial?” asked the man, adding, “And how does it feel to know that you are [going to] prison for mortgage fraud?”

The crowd erupted with boos and the man was escorted out.

Though she did not directly respond to the man, James did shout “thank you for coming” over the crowd.

James, a Democrat, is best known for filing a lawsuit against Trump and several of his family members, as well as associates and businesses, alleging “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” regarding financial statements.

Though Trump was ordered to pay $454 million in civil damages, the fine was later reduced significantly.

In response, Trump has called James’ case part of a “witch hunt” against him on the taxpayer’s dime.

The Department of Justice has since opened a criminal investigation into James.

News of the federal probe follows a criminal referral from the Trump administration’s Federal Housing Finance Agency Director, William Pulte. He requested the DOJ investigate James over accusations that she misrepresented a single-family home in Virginia as her primary residence to obtain more favorable loan terms.

She’s also accused of misrepresenting the number of livable units in a multifamily Brooklyn house to obtain better loan terms.

In April, NYC attorney Pierre Debbas told Fox News Digital that the criminal referral targeting James likely wouldn’t have happened if she hadn’t spent years going after Trump in court.

“The attorney general’s case that was brought against Donald Trump was honestly a pure manipulation of the legal system, and it was laughable,” he said.

“To be perfectly frank, this is a retaliatory case brought by the president for what the attorney general did to him over the last several years,” he went on. “Something that’s never taken place in the history of New York that was isolated at one particular person for a politically driven purpose.”

Fox News Digital's Alec Schemmel and Emma Colton contributed to this report.