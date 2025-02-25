OTTAWA — The three top contenders to replace Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal party say they’ll honour the departing prime minister’s pledge to help bankroll a multibillion-dollar high-speed rail project between Toronto and Quebec City.

Emily Williams, a spokesperson for presumed frontrunner Mark Carney, said on Monday that connecting the two provincial capitals via high-speed rail would be a slam-dunk for Canada’s economy.

“More connections mean more growth — by linking Canada’s economic hubs, we will create thousands of well-paying jobs and strengthen our local economies,” Williams said in an email to the National Post.

Carney, who’s used the line “build, baby, build” on the campaign trail, has promised to invest billions in port, rail and other critical transportation infrastructure.

Trudeau raised a few eyebrows last Wednesday when he promised $3.9 billion over six years in support of the project, with the clock quickly running down on his time in office.

The soon-to-be-departing prime minister said the spending will commence in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with further details, such the location of stops and a timeline for the project’s completion, to come.

Liberal leadership candidate and ex-finance minister Chrystia Freeland was quick to endorse the prime minister’s proposal at a campaign stop in Quebec last week.

”This is a great investment in Canada’s economy and a great investment for Canada,” Freeland told reporters.

Fellow leadership candidate Karina Gould took to X to voice her support for Trudeau’s high-speed rail pitch.