Lindsay Lohan looked, “like, really pretty” at the premiere of the new “Mean Girls” movie musical.

Lohan, who famously portrayed Cady Heron in the 2004 cult classic comedy, stunned in a black-cut out dress with silver crystals on Monday at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

She posed with the original movie’s writer Tina Fey, as well as “Saturday Night Live” founder Lorne Michaels, who produced the first flick.

“It’s stood the test of time,” Lohan, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on the carpet about being part of the first movie. “I feel really grateful. I mean, it’s not very often that you have all these movies that do that. ‘Mean Girls’ really opened the doors for a lot of things going on in schools. I think it’s also a really fun movie, so it’s really a blessing.”

Lohan shows off her backless gown. Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

(Left to right) Reneé Rapp, Lorne Michaels, Tina Fey, and Lindsay Lohan pose Monday on the carpet. AFP via Getty Images

Lohan also snapped photos with Megan Thee Stallion whose song “Not My Fault,” with the new Regina George, actress Reneé Rapp appears in the upcoming film, which is a musical based on the Broadway show.

She even put her arm around Angourie Rice, the actress who portrays the new Heron, on the carpet, seemingly approving of the newbie taking over the iconic role.

People asked the “Falling for Christmas” star, who welcomed her first child, Luai, over the summer with her husband, Bader Shammas, 37, whether she “identifies as a cool mom,” per one of the many quotable “Mean Girls” lines.

“I hope so,” Lohan laughed.

Lindsay Lohan dresses in all black to the NYC “Mean Girls” premiere. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

(Left to right): Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, and Lindsay Lohan. Getty Images

OG “Mean Girls” stars Amanda Seyfried, 38, and Lacey Chabert, 41, reunited with Lohan for a series of Walmart Black Friday ads in 2023 while Rachel McAdams, 45, was noticeably absent.

Lohan told ET on Monday that the trio “always talk about” reprising their legendary roles.

“The three of us are friends. I love Amanda and she’s done so well with her career. She’s such a great actress and Lacey as well. We’re good friends and that’s what matters most.”

Lohan poses with Angourie Rice who plays the new Cady Heron. AFP via Getty Images

Lohan gave birth to her first child in July. AFP via Getty Images

McAdams later addressed why she didn’t participate in the nostalgic ads.

“I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest,” she told Variety.

Lohan starred in “Mean Girls”-influenced Walmart Black Friday commercials in 2023. AFP via Getty Images

”A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag,” the Oscar nominee continued.

“Also … I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be a part of a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later,” McAdams claimed.

The new “Mean Girls” hits theaters on Jan. 12.