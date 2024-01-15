Chainlink’s LINK price is moving higher above the $15.00 resistance. The price is now up over 5% and might aim for a move toward the $18.00 resistance.

Chainlink price is showing positive signs above $14.50 against the US dollar.

The price is trading above the $15.00 level and the 100 simple moving average (4 hours).

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $14.85 on the 4-hour chart of the LINK/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The price could rally further if it clears the $16.40 resistance zone.

Chainlink (LINK) Price Eyes More Upsides

In the past few sessions, Chainlink bulls were able to send the price above a few key hurdles at $14.50. Earlier, LINK price formed a base above the $12.50 and started a fresh increase.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $14.85 on the 4-hour chart of the LINK/USD pair. The bulls pumped the pair above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $17.59 swing high to the $12.50 low.

LINK is now trading above the $15.00 level and the 100 simple moving average (4 hours). The price is up over 5% and outpacing both Bitcoin and Ethereum. If the bulls remain in action, the price could rise further. Immediate resistance is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $17.59 swing high to the $12.50 low at $15.65.

Source: LINKUSD on TradingView.com

The next major resistance is near the $16.40 zone. A clear break above $16.40 may possibly start a steady increase toward the $17.50 and $18.00 levels. The next major resistance is near the $18.80 level, above which the price could test $20.00.

Are Dips Limited?

If Chainlink’s price fails to climb above the $15.65 resistance level, there could be a downside correction. Initial support on the downside is near the $14.50 level.

The next major support is near the $13.70 level, below which the price might test the $13.00 level. Any more losses could lead LINK toward the $12.50 level in the near term.

Technical Indicators

4 hours MACD – The MACD for LINK/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

4 hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for LINK/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $15.00 and $14.50.

Major Resistance Levels – $15.65 and $16.50.

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.