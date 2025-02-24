Skip next section Trump says Macron agrees on Europe bearing security costs

02/24/2025February 24, 2025

Trump said it was ‘time to end bloodletting’ in Ukraine Image: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump said talks with French President Emmanuel Macron centered on ending the war in Ukraine “ravaging European soil.”

The two leaders struck a cooperative tone, coming more than a week after Trump reaching out unilaterally to Russia on ceasefire talks put European allies on edge, and threw transatlantic unity on opposing Russia in disarray.

“It’s time to end this bloodletting and restore peace … Our focus is on achieving a ceasefire and a lasting peace,” Trump told a press conference at the White House after meeting with Macron.

While Trump’s remarks focused on the destruction Ukraine has suffered over three years of war, the US president avoided holding Russia and President Vladimir Putin responsible for launching the invasion.

Trump added that Macron agreed that the “cost and burden of security must be borne by Europe and not the United States alone.”

“I have spoken with both president Putin and Zelenskyy and a lot of good things towards peace are happening,” Trump added.

“It looks like we’re getting very close,” Trump had told reporters earlier, adding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could potentially visit Washington this week or next.