03/24/2025March 24, 2025

The CHP party held a symbolic primary election on Sunday Image: Umit Bektas/REUTERS

The opposition CHP party has officially nominated Imamoglu as its presidential candidate for the 2028 elections, a party spokesperson told the AFP news agency on Monday.

The nomination was confirmed after the party held a primary election on Sunday in which Imamoglu was the only candidate.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Istanbul University said it was revoking Imamoglu’s diploma — a qualification that is required for all presidential candidates in Turkey.

Some observers said it was the looming primary that triggered the moves against Imamoglu last week.