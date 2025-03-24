03/24/2025March 24, 2025
Imamoglu nominated as opposition presidential candidate
The opposition CHP party has officially nominated Imamoglu as its presidential candidate for the 2028 elections, a party spokesperson told the AFP news agency on Monday.
The nomination was confirmed after the party held a primary election on Sunday in which Imamoglu was the only candidate.
Earlier, on Wednesday, Istanbul University said it was revoking Imamoglu’s diploma — a qualification that is required for all presidential candidates in Turkey.
Some observers said it was the looming primary that triggered the moves against Imamoglu last week.
https://p.dw.com/p/4sB8M
03/24/2025March 24, 2025
Journalists reportedly arrested for covering protests
Turkish police detained around 10 journalists who were covering protests against the arrest of Imamoglu, rights groups said on Monday.
The Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA) said 10 journalists were detained on Monday morning “for covering the protests,” mainly outside Istanbul’s City Hall but also in other cities.
The Disk-Basin-Is union also reported that at least eight reporters and photojournalists had beend detained in what it said was an “attack on press freedoms and the people’s right to learn the truth.”
“You cannot hide the truth by silencing journalists!” the union said on social media.
Authorities did not immediately comment on the reports of arrests.
https://p.dw.com/p/4sB6g
03/24/2025March 24, 2025
Protesters demand justice for detained mayor Ekrem Imamoglu
Turkey has been rocked by major protests after Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was arrested on Wednesday last week on charges of corruption.
The arrest came after Istanbul University revoked his university diploma over alleged irregularities. Presidential candidates require a diploma in order to run for office.
Imamoglu is seen as the main rival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his supporters said the arrest was a politically motivated attempt to remove a popular challenger to Erdogan’s more than two decades of rule.
Speaking to a rally on Sunday night, Imamoglu”s wife Dilek Kaya said: “He will defeat you!… you will lose!”
The arrest has been condemned internationally, including by Germany and France.
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Istanbul and dozens of other cities for five nights in a row.
https://p.dw.com/p/4sB3o
03/24/2025March 24, 2025
Welcome to our coverage
Today, we are reporting on Turkey’s main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), officially nominating Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu as its presidential candidate for elections in 2028.
Imamoglu was arrested and jailed last week on corruption charges, unleashing near-daily protests in Turkish cities, the largest the country has seen in a decade.
Since then, over 1,100 people have been detained, and several journalists covering the protests have been arrested.
https://p.dw.com/p/4sBNx