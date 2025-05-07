Skip next section Friedrich Merz’s bumpy road to becoming chancellor — what to know

05/07/2025 May 7, 2025

Friedrich Merz, of the conservative Christian Democratic Party (CDU), was elected chancellor in a second round of voting on Tuesday, after an unprecedented first round where he failed to secure enough votes.

A total of 325 lawmakers voted in favor of Merz the second time around, bringing him over the necessary 316 threshold required to be chancellor in the 630-seat parliament.

The first round of voting stunned the country because it had never happened before in the country’s postwar history and sent social media into a frenzy.

The development underscored the fragility of the coalition partners, experts said, since the conservative bloc, CDU/CSU, and its junior partner, center-left SDP, have 328 lawmakers between them which meant Merz’s chancellorship should have seen the light of day in the first round.

Merz becomes Germany’s tenth postwar chancellor and the CDU’s sixth holder of the post.