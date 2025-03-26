Severe thunderstorms, along with the chances of large hail, severe wind gusts and potentially a tornado, make for a topsy-turvy forecast Wednesday evening in Western Washington.

Seattle still had glorious partly sunny skies as of Wednesday afternoon.

Storms are expected to reach the city around 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. The weather service says there’s a 15% to 19% chance of severe hail, defined as greater than an inch in diameter. There’s also a 10% chance of hail larger than 2 inches.

Throughout Wednesday evening, on this page, we’ll provide updates on closures, weather outlooks and impacts as storms roll through the region.

In most of King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, the tornado risk is from 2 to 4%. Some areas of Pierce, Thurston and Lewis counties have a slightly higher risk of 5 to 9%.