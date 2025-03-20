Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been forced to withdraw from the Netherlands squad for their two-legged UEFA Nations League quarterfinal with Spain, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said Wednesday.

Gravenberch suffered an injury suffered in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final loss to Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

“Ryan Gravenberch has left the Oranje’s training camp this evening,” the KNVB said in a statement. “The midfielder is still suffering from an injury sustained over the weekend that prevents him from playing in the matches against Spain.”

Gravenberch has started every league match this season for the Premier League title chasers and the former Bayern Munich player will now be monitored ahead of Arne Slot’s side’s game against Everton on April 2.

The Netherlands host Spain in Rotterdam on Thursday before traveling to Valencia for the second leg on Sunday.

Ryan Gravenberch has been forced to leave the Netherlands squad on the eve of their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal with Spain. Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has confirmed that he will start with Memphis Depay leading their attack and Frenkie de Jong in midfield in the first leg.

The 31-year-old Depay is five goals away from becoming his country’s record goalscorer, but has not featured for the Dutch team since last year’s European Championship.

Depay was without a club after his contract at LaLiga side Atlético Madrid ended last season before signing for Corinthians in Brazil in October.

Koeman went to watch him in action for the Sao Paulo club last month before recalling him to the squad.

“The way I saw Memphis in Brazil and the way I see him now, how he has come in and how fresh he looks in training, it does give me confidence for tomorrow,” Koeman told a news conference on Wednesday.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

“In terms of fitness, he is fitter than in the run-up to the European Championship.”

It will be Depay’s 99th cap on Thursday, having scored 46 times for the national team.

De Jong was sick at the weekend and missed Barcelona’s 4-2 win at Atlético in LaLiga but has made a recovery.

The 27-year-old De Jong said he was ready to play, although there were questions about the long-standing ankle injury that kept him out of Euro 2024.

“We’ll see tomorrow, but as far as I’m concerned, I can play 90 minutes,” he told the same news conference.

“I’m completely fit again, and I don’t have any problems with my ankle anymore,” De Jong added.

Also expected to play is Bournemouth attacker Justin Kluivert, who last November made a comeback to the Dutch team after a six-year absence.

“I have always believed in his qualities, but he has made many wandering choices in his career,” Koeman said.

“Justin has developed tremendously in several aspects. Particularly in the intensity of playing. If you can hold your own in the Premier League, then that is a great step in your career,” the coach added.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.