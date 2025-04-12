Who: Liverpool vs West Ham United

What: English Premier League

Where: Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom

When: Sunday at 2pm (13:00 GMT)

Liverpool entertain West Ham United in the Premier League with the chance to move 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Second-placed Arsenal’s 1-1 home draw with Brentford on Saturday means the Reds could secure the title with two more wins, should the Gunners lose their next match.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a closer look at the match after an eventful few days for Arne Slot’s club.

What is the latest on Liverpool contract three?

With Mohamed Salah having signed a contract extension at Liverpool on Friday, manager Arne Slot now wants to tie up the future of defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold to help the Premier League leaders finish the season strong.

The club said forward Salah, whose deal was set to expire in June, has signed a new extension that would keep him at Anfield for another two years.

While fans were thrilled by the news, anticipation is building over Liverpool captain van Dijk, who is out of contract at the end of the season and is tipped to extend his stay, while full-back Alexander-Arnold has been linked with Real Madrid.

“If you want to sign players or keep players, it is always a positive one of our star players has made the choice to extend,” Slot told a news conference before Sunday’s game.

“In general, people see me as relaxed and that has all to do with the trust I have in the quality of the players and the quality of leadership in [club owners] FSG. That is why I am indeed calm.

“They will do what is best for the club. If that is extending, then it is, if not, they will find a solution.

“I have also spoken to Mo and followed the process. It gave me confidence. Sorting them before the end of the season would be useful.”

Today’s results in the top six… Arsenal miss the chance to close the gap on Liverpool to 8 points

Nott’m Forest lose at home for the first time since November

Man City beat Crystal Palace 5-2 to boost their Champions League hopes

Aston Villa’s good form continues… pic.twitter.com/K3oHunOWJL — Premier League (@premierleague) April 12, 2025

More to come from Liverpool and Salah?

Slot added that Salah’s decision proved that the Egyptian believes the club can compete for more trophies as they close in on the Premier League title this season with a 10-point lead at the top of the standings.

“He has always been judged as a player, but I also see him as a human being and he is humble, works hard and puts so much effort into becoming the player he is. He keeps up that effort every single day,” Slot said.

“Salah can score goals if he is not in the best half hour or 15 minutes, and that is why he is mentally so strong. He has to be strong mentally, and apart from the other things, that is probably what stands out for me.

“What it might tell you is that it is not only a good season now, we want more next season and Mo is convinced we can do so. So that is positive for us.”

How have the Hammers faired this season?

West Ham are 16th in the table – just two places above the relegation zone – having only won nine of their 31 games.

The Hammers do have a 15-point cushion to the bottom three, virtually assuring their top-flight status for next season.

Head-to-head

This is the 152nd meeting between the clubs with Liverpool winning 83 matches and West Ham winning 29.

The first meeting between the sides was in 1914 with the side’s sharing a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup in London. Liverpool won the replay 5-1 on Merseyside.

Their first league meeting came in 1923 with Liverpool winning 2-0 at home.

The recent rivalry

Liverpool have won both previous meetings this season – netting 10 goals in the process.

These sides met in the League Cup in September, with Liverpool winning 5-1 at Anfield. The Reds then won 5-0 in London in December in the reverse fixture in the league.

Liverpool team news

Slot confirmed goalkeeper Alisson Becker is available for Sunday’s game after undergoing concussion protocols after suffering a head injury while on international duty with Brazil.

Conor Bradley is in line for his first start – and only his third of the season – following his return from injury. Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold remain out.

West Ham team news

Niclas Fullkrug came on as a sub to score in the 2-2 with Bournemouth and could make his first start since January.

Michail Antonio and Crysencio Summerville remain sidelined by long-term injuries.