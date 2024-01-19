Lizzo stirred up her share of controversy in 2023, yet the year-end numbers don’t reflect any damage to her popularity.

On Wednesday (January 18), the Detroit native shared the data for The Special Tour, which launched in 2022 after the release of her latest album and concluded over the summer.

In an Instagram post showing off the traffic she generated from her “SOLD OUT GLOBAL HEADLINING TOUR,” the 35-year-old revealed the following stats: “$85,000,000 tour gross/ 883,500 tickets sold/ 68 dates/ 14 countries/ 3 continents.”

“IM REALLY THAT GWORL,” she captioned the post, adding to the flex of her “Special 2-night engagements in New York (Madison Square Garden), London (02 Arena), Los Angeles (Forum), Portland (Moda).”

As for her legal troubles, Lizzo’s attorneys recently petitioned the courts to seal paperwork related to the ongoing sexual harassment suit against her, claiming her business ventures could take a hit if they fail to do so.

According to legal documents obtained by Radar Online, the proposal was filed in late December. It states that the star is worried that “documents, correspondence and testimony that contain sensitive, confidential information and/or proprietary business information, including employee compensation, contract negotiation, and third-party sensitive contact information” could be subjected to public scrutiny.

“These records, including portions of Declarations in support of the Motion and attached exhibits, should be ordered sealed to avoid any harm to the parties through their public disclosure,” her lawyers wrote.

This was just the latest turn of events in the ongoing saga between Lizzo and her backup dancers. The month prior, lawyers representing Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez put forth an opposition filing, saying that anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) statutes don’t protect Lizzo from facing legal repercussions per their allegations.

In the 19-page filing, they wrotefried: “Can a global celebrity be forever insulated from civil liability because all their conduct is protected as free speech under the anti-SLAPP statute? Defendant Lizzo asks this Court to rule in exactly that fashion. Fortunately for all victims of celebrity malfeasance, the law says otherwise.”

They added: “In an apparent effort to dupe this Court, Defendants either cherry-pick allegations or outright omit allegations inconvenient to their position, instead sanitizing them with euphemisms.”

Lizzo’s representatives responded to the allegations in a statement to Rolling Stone, reminding them that many of her other employees backed her with statements of their own recently.

“Last month, 18 independent witnesses stood by Lizzo’s work ethic and character,” the spokesperson said. “It is clear that since then, these plaintiff lawyers have come up with exactly zero to refute these facts.”