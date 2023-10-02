Jake Abraham, a Liverpool-born actor who starred in Guy Ritchie’s “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” has died, The BBC confirms. He was 56.

Abraham was known for his roles as Bob Carter in the 2001 comedy “Mean Machine” and Konokko in “Formula 51,” a thriller released that same year.

The Post reached out to his rep for comment.

In July, Abraham shared that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, for which he was receiving radiotherapy and palliative care.

The cancer spread to the rest of his body.







He was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. Gramercy Pictures

“It’s scary, to be confronted with your own mortality is the most scary thing you’ll ever go through,” Abraham told The Liverpool Echo over the summer.

“To prepare for that and be cognitive mentally, but knowing that’s what’s coming, it’s tough.”

Abraham revealed in the interview that he started to feel unwell while working as a pantomime in “The Scouse Jack and the Beanstalk,” a production that ran into January.

He visited his doctor in February after discovering blood in his urine.

The doctor diagnosed him with prostate cancer, suspecting he had had it “for years.”

Born on Aug. 31, 1967, Abraham grew up in Kensington, London, per The Daily Mail.

He began acting in the 1980s at the Everyman Youth Theatre, according to The BBC.

Abraham also starred in the 1991 Channel 4 drama series “GBH” and played Brian Samora in the 1995 TV series “The Governor.”

Abraham enjoyed a four-decade career, often appearing in productions at the Royal Court in Liverpool.

Following Abraham’s death, Bill Elms, a Liverpool theater director and producer, told The Echo that he “admired” him for sharing his illness publicly.

Abraham “was a wonderful actor, a great company member and was much loved by so many in the industry,” Elms said.

“He will be sadly missed,” he continued. “I have many fond memories of Jake; he was always so upbeat and fun to be around. I admired him for going public with his illness; it will make a difference to many others and save lives.”

In his July interview with The Echo, Abraham urged others to get checked for prostate cancer.

“I think most men take the approach of, ‘Oh, I’ll get on with it’. Well I’m palliative now. I found out really late down the line, and there’s nothing they can do for me — I’ve just got it now, and I’ve just got to wait for the day,” he said.

“But that could be avoided if you just get a PSA test,” Abraham continued. “I know people might be waiting in a line, and there’s 18 in the queue, but just stick with the queue. Everyone else goes, ‘Oh, I’m not waiting,’ so you end up there with the appointment.”

Abraham is survived by his wife, actress and singer Joanna Taylor, and two children, The Mirror reported.

Speaking to The Echo, Abraham said he wanted to spend time with his four grandchildren before he died.

“Now what I want to do is make happy memories,” he said. “All I want to do is the things I’ve always wanted to do — the bucket list.”

“I want to go to Italy to see the architecture and history in Rome. I want to be with my grandkids,” he added.