Long-time MLB relief pitcher Octavio Dotel was among the dozens of people killed in the Dominican Republic when a nightclub roof collapsed in Santo Domingo, officials said Tuesday.

The nation’s sports minister Kelvin Cruz confirmed that the 51-year-old Dotel, who pitched for 13 teams, died.

“We deeply regret the passing of former Major Leagues and Immortal of Dominican Sport, Octavio Dotel,” Cruz said in a statement.

Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel leaves a courtroom in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Aug. 28, 2019. Tatiana Fernandez / AP file

“His legacy on and off the field leaves an indelible mark on national baseball history. Peace to his soul and strength to his family and loved ones.”

Nelsy Cruz, governor of the Montecristi province and sister of long-time MLB slugger Nelson, was also among those killed in the roof collapse, family and authorities said.

Cruz, who played for eight teams, announced his sister’s death on his Instagram story and said her remains “will be on display at the Provincial Government of Montecristi” Tuesday afternoon and a funeral will be held in the evening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.