Ludacris has responded to Katt Williams‘ comments about his wife and career with a new freestyle.

The comedian made a viral appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast on Wednesday (January 3) where he made several flagrant remarks about some of his comedy and acting peers.

During the almost three-hour conversation, Williams also took a shot at Ludacris by claiming he landed his role in the Fast & Furious franchise by making a deal with the Illuminati.

“So there was a crossroads where we were both invited to an Illuminati thing, and it had to be one or the other of us and decisions had to be made,” he said. “So it was both of us, we were equal. One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn’t do the sideburn thing no more, with the points.”

He added: “And the next person they said was going to get $200 million because they were going to pay him $10 million a movie to do 20 movies. And that’s how the conversation happened. One of those persons turned out to be Ludacris, and the other person turned out to be Katt Williams.”

The Friday After Next star made things more personal by saying the rapper “ended up with a light-skinned ugly-face wife.”

Ludacris hit back hours later by spitting a not-so-subliminal freestyle over Kanye West‘s “Devil In a New Dress” in which he addressed Williams’ Illuminati claims.

“Never been Illuminati, only Ill-Luda-nati/ And I only left with bitches when coming from any party/ Now I’m married with kids, the evolution of life/ Never been a clout-chaser, never say shit for likes,” he rapped in a video filmed in the studio.

He also referenced the comedian’s alleged history of drug use: “R.I.P. John Singleton, you never have to flex when you earned every one of your ‘Fast & Furious’ checks/ Afro with the sideburns, yeah that’s my signature/ Addiction’s on the rise, comedians check your temperature.”

His lyrical display was welcomed by fans and peers alike, with former collaborator Shawnna commenting: “Give us MORE!! [crown emojis].”

DJ Clinton Sparks added: “Luda does NOT get the rap credit he undoubtedly deserves. One of the best at punchlines and metaphors period. #getfamiliar.”

Prior to their back-and-forth, Katt Williams appeared on Ludacris’ 2004 single “Pimpin’ All Over the World,” which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and appeared on his album The Red Light District.

Check out his “Devil In a New Dress” freestyle below.