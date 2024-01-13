This year, Lunar New Year celebrations begin around the world on February 10, 2024. It is the beginning of the Year of the Dragon. To celebrate, we created this fun lunar new year coloring page! To get your copy, just fill out the form on this page.

Allie Ogg / We Are Teachers

You can check out some of our favorite books and activities for teaching about Lunar New Year here.

What Is Lunar New Year?

Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, marks the beginning of the lunar calendar. Celebrated in many Asian cultures, it involves family reunions, feasts, and traditional customs. People exchange red envelopes for good luck. It symbolizes renewal and the zodiac animal changes yearly.

Why is 2024 the Year of the Dragon?

2024 is the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese zodiac. The zodiac follows a 12-year cycle with each year represented by a different animal. Legends say the order was determined by a race; the dragon finished fifth because it helped animals along the way, and the zodiac honors that order.

The dragon is a special symbol in the Chinese zodiac as it’s associated with strength, good fortune, and power. People born in the Year of the Dragon are believed to inherit these qualities. Dragons are mythical creatures in Chinese culture, embodying wisdom and courage. Their presence signifies prosperity and protection.

Invite students to color in their own special dragon with our festive lunar new year coloring page!

