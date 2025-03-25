M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have announced plans to withdraw from Walikale, a strategic town they recently seized, as a goodwill move toward peace efforts. The Congo River Alliance, which includes M23, said the move aligns with a February ceasefire and aims to “give peace a chance.” The announcement comes after the rebels withdrew from peace talks in Angola following EU sanctions on their leaders and Rwandan officials. However, the group has requested that the town be demilitarized, warning that renewed hostilities could erupt if the army re-enters Walikale. The rebels’ takeover of Kisangani marks their deepest push west in an advance that has already seen them capture two of eastern DRC’s largest cities.

Source: Aljazeera