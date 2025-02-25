Founded in 1908, the Crown corporation began making money for other countries in 1918, when it started making coins for Jamaica. In 1976, the Mint’s Winnipeg location opened, dedicated to international coin production.

Coins produced in Winnipeg can be found in a long list of countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Ethiopia, Italy, the Philippines and dozens more.

“The Royal Canadian Mint’s expertise in meeting the coinage needs of Canada and Canadians is sought after around the world. We are proud to use this unique Canadian knowledge and skill to serve a growing list of international customers,” said Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.

Competition in the international circulation business has forced the 117-year-old Mint to keep innovating and demonstrate a higher quality of product than anyone else, according to an emailed statement from Alex Reeves, the Mint’s senior manager of public affairs.

One such innovation is the Mint’s security features for their coins. According to Reeves, the addition of visible security features to its $1 and $2 coins, such as the “laser mark micro-engraving” on the tails side of both coins, set a new standard for improving the integrity of circulation coins.

Since 1911, the Mint has operated one of the most advanced and versatile refineries in the world. The Mint’s refining capacity is almost entirely dedicated to processing gold from Canadian mines, Reeves said.